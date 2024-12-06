The National Board of Examination in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the application correction process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination December 2024 or FMGE December 2024 . Eligible candidates can make changes to their forms on the official website natboard.edu.in till December 9, 2024.

FMGE December 2024 will be conducted on January 12, 2025. The admit card will be released on January 8, 2025. The results are likely to be out on February 12, 2025.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to make changes to FMGE December 2024 form

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on the FMGE tab Click on the FMGE December 2023 application link Login and make the necessary changes Submit the form and take a printout for future reference

Direct link to FMGE Dec 2024 login.