India Infrastructure Finance Comp. Ltd. (IIFCL) has released the official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iifcl.in from December 7 to 23, 2024.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2025. The interview round and the final results are likely to be released in January / February 2025. The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 30 years on November 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The recruitment aims to fill 40 Assistant Manager (Grade A).

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other categories including UR/EWS/OBC.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination (Phase – I) and Interview – Technical and Behavioural (Phase II).

