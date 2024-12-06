The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection ( IBPS ) has released the Mains admit card for the Specialist Officers in Participating Banks 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ibps.in .

The Main exam will be conducted on December 14, 2024. The exam is likely to be conducted in January/ February 2025. Candidates can check the examination details available in the notification below:

Direct link to SO XIV Mains notification 2024.

Steps to download IBPS SO Mains admit card 2024

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on the SO Mains admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to SO Main admit card 2024.