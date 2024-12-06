The West Bengal Public Service Commission ( WBPSC ) has released the interview schedule for the recruitment of General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) 2023 in West Bengal. Eligible candidates can download the interview schedule from the official website wbpsc.gov.in .

The interview will be conducted from December 23, 2024, to February 11, 2025. The interview will be held in two shifts — 11.00 am and 1.30 pm for a total of 661 candidates. The e-admit card will be released on December 16, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 300 vacancies for General Duty Medical Officer (GDMO) in the West Bengal ESI Medical Service in the pay scale of Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,44,300.

Steps to download GDMO 2023 interview schedule

Visit the official website wbpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the GDMO 2023 interview schedule link The interview schedule will appear on the screen Check and download the interview Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to GDMO 2023 interview schedule.