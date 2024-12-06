The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission ( MPPSC ) has released the admit card for the State Eligibility Test 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in .

MP SET 2024 will be conducted on December 15, 2024. The MP SET 2024 is a state-level written exam to qualify candidates for the post of Assistant Professor in the state of Madhya Pradesh. The exam will be held for 36 subjects.

The MP SET will consist of two Papers: i) General Paper on Teaching and Research Aptitude, and ii) Selected subject. Paper 1 will be of 1-hour duration of 100 marks and Paper 2 of 2-hour duration of 200 marks.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download MP SET admit card 2024

Visit the official website mppsc.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the MP SET admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to MP SET admit card 2024.