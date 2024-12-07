India Infrastructure Finance Comp. Ltd. (IIFCL) has started accepting online applications from eligible candidates to recruit Assistant Managers. Eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the official website iifcl.in till December 23, 2024.

The online examination is tentatively scheduled to be held in January 2025. The interview round and the final results are likely to be released in January / February 2025. The applicants should be between the age of 21 years to 30 years on November 30, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. The recruitment aims to fill 40 Assistant Manager (Grade A).

Candidates can check eligibility criteria, pay scale, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ST/PwBD category are required to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 600 is applicable to other categories including UR/EWS/OBC.

Steps to apply for Asst Manager posts 2024

Visit the official website iifcl.in On the homepage, click on the Apply Online tab Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of the online examination (Phase – I) and Interview – Technical and Behavioural (Phase II).