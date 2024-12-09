The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) will soon close the application form for the recruitment of the Assistant Prosecution Officer posts. Eligible candidates can fill out the application form through the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till today, December 9, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to hire for 181 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Eligibilty Criteria

The candidates can who have Degree in Law (Professional) or integrated Law Course from a University established by law in India can apply for the posts. Candidates should also have Working Knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthani dialects and social customs of Rajasthan.

How to apply for Assistant Prosecution Officer posts

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register yourself and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to fill the Assistant Prosecution Officer posts.