SSC JE Exam 2024: Option-cum-preference form submission begins today, here’s direct link
Candidates can submit the submission of option-cum-preference for the Junior Engineer Examination till December 13, 2024.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued notification notification regarding the Submission of option-cum-preference for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their option-cum-preference form through the official website ssc.gov.in from December 9 at 5.00 pm to December 13, 2024.
“Candidates, who fail to exercise their Option-cum Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” reads the official notification.
Here’s the official notification.
How to fill out the option-cum-preference form
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the 'CANDIDATE LOGIN'
- Key in the details and login
- Fill the form and submit it
- Take a print out for future reference
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.