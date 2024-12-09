Jharkhand Staff Selection Commission (JSSC) has announced the results of the Jharkhand Municipal Service Commission Competitive Exam 2023 ( JMSCCE 2023 ). Candidates can download their results from the official website jssc.nic.in.

The exams were conducted on October 29, 30, and December 12, 2023. A total of 901 posts will be filled at municipal bodies in Jharkhand via JMSCCE 2023 .

Steps to download JMSCCE result 2023

Visit the official website jssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on the JMSCCE 2023 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Selection Process

The selection under JSSC Jharkhand Municipal Service Exam will be based on a Main exam only. Qualified candidates will be called for document verification.