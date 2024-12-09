The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the Civil Services Main exam 2024 result. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website upsc.gov.in . The CSE Mains 2024 was conducted from September 20 to 29, 2024.

The shortlisted applicants have to appear for the interview round. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

“Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.

Steps to download CSE Mains result 2024

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CSE Mains 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to UPSC CSE Main result 2024.