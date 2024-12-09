The National Testing Agency (NTA) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the Joint CSIR UGC NET December 2024 examination. Candidates can apply on the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in till December 30, 2024. The last date to pay the fee is December 31, 2024.

The correction window will open on January 1 and 2, 2025. The computer-based test will be conducted from February 16 to 28, 2025. The exam will be held for 180 minutes. The paper will be bilingual i.e., Hindi and English.

The exam is held to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and for Lectureship (LS) /Assistant Professor in Indian Universities and Colleges. Candidates can check more details in the notification below:

Direct link to CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

Candidates from General category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1150, whereas Rs 650 is applicable to candidates from General-EWS/OBC-NCL category. The application fee for SC/ST/PwD/Third gender is Rs 325.

Steps to apply for CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024

Visit the official website csirnet.nta.ac.in On the homepage, click on the “CSIR NET Dec 2024 Registration” link Register and proceed with the application process Upload the required documents, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CSIR UGC NET Dec 2024.