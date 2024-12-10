The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has started the application form for the recruitment of the Inspector (Hindi Translator). Eligible Candidates can fill out their application form through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in till January 8, 2025.

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 15 posts — 13 males and 2 females.

Eligibilty Criteria

Age Limit: The upper age limit to apply for this post is 30 years as of January 8, 2025. The applicant should not have been born before earlier than January 9, 1995. Age relaxation will be provided to the candidates of reserved categories.

Application Fee

Male candidates belonging to UR, OBC, and EWS categories applying for this recruitment will have to pay Rs. 200 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe, Females, and Ex-servicemen are exempted from paying the fee.

How to apply for the Inspector (Hindi Translator) post

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, go to the Registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to register for the Inspector (Hindi Translator) post .