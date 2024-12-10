IDBI admit card for 600 JAM, AAO posts released, here’s direct link
The online test is likely to be held in December 2024/ January 2025.
The IDBI Bank has released the admit card for the recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' 2025-26 - Generalist & Specialist. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website idbibank.in.
Here’s the official notification.
How to download the IDBI admit card
- Visit the official website www.idbibank.in
- Go to the Recruitment of Junior Assistant Manager (JAM) Grade 'O' : 2025-26
- Click on the admit card link
- Fill all the required details
- Download the admit card
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the IDBI admit card.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.