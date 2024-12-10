The National Thermal Power Corporation Limited ( NTPC ) will soon end the online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Officer (Safety). Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website careers.ntpc.co.in till December 10, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 50 Assistant Officer (Safety) vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Up to 45 years.

Educational Qualification: Full-time engineering degree in Mechanical / Electrical / Electronics/ Civil / Production / Chemical / Construction / Instrumentation from a recognized university/institute with a minimum of 60% marks, with a diploma / advanced diploma/ PG Diploma in Industrial Safety from Central Labour Institute / Regional Labour Institute, Govt. Of India. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General/EWS/OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 300, whereas SC/ST/PwBD/XSM category and female candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.

Steps to apply for the AO posts 2024

Visit the official website careers.ntpc.co.in On the homepage, click on the Application link under “Recruitment of Assistant Officer (Safety) at E0 Level, Advt. No. 16/24. Last date of application is 10.12.2024” Register and proceed with the application process Fill in the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AO posts 2024.