The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to release the admit card for the CTET December 2024 soon. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website ctet.nic.in .

The examination is scheduled to be held on December 15, 2024, in 136 cities across the nation. Earlier, the exam was scheduled for December 1, 2024. The applications were invited from September 17 to October 16, 2024.

“Now, as per the information received from various candidates, a few competitive examinations are scheduled to be held in some states/union territories on 15 December 2024 (Sunday). Hence, keeping in view the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to conduct the CTET examination on 14th December 2024 (Saturday). In case a number of candidates is more in any city, the exam may also be conducted on 15th December 2024 (Sunday),” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download CTET Dec 2024 admit card

Visit the official website ctet.nic.in On the homepage, click on the CTET December 2024 admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference