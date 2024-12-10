The Oil and Natural Gas Corporation Limited ( ONGC ) will release the results for the recruitment of the Apprentice posts under NAPS and NATS. Eligible candidates can check their results through the official website ongcindia.com .

Here’s the official notification.

This recruitment drive aims to fill up 2237 posts in the organization. The duration of the Apprenticeship will be one year. For more details, candidates can refer to the official notification.

How to check the result

Visit the official website ongcindia.com On the homepage, go to the apprentice tab Click on the result tab Check the result Save it and download it for future reference