The Indo-Tibetan Border Police Force ( ITBP ) has released the list of the candidates called for the Compassionate Ground Recruitment-2024 (11th Phase) which is to be conducted at SS B ITBPF, Saboli Camp, Nathupura, Sonipat, Haryana. Eligible candidates can check their roll number through the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in.

This recruitment drive aims to hire 172 posts.

“All the above candidates are informed that the above candidates have been issued call letters (Admit Cards) to join the recruitment on compassionate grounds to be held from 17-12-24 in SS. Bn ITBP, Saboli Camp, Post-Nathopur, Distt-Sonipat (Haryana)-131029. If you do not receive the call letter (Admit Card) by 17-12-2024, then you can contact the helpline numbers of this Directorate General, Indian Police– 24369482 and 24369483, along with this, the duration of the recruitment examination/process can be about one or two weeks or more. During this time you will have to make your arrangements for accommodation and food etc. Candidates will have to submit their Option Form for these posts before the Board during recruitment as per their qualifications,” reads the official notification.

How to check the shortlist

Visit the official website recruitment.itbpolice.nic.in On the homepage, click on the shortlist link Check the result Save it for future reference