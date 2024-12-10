The Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board ( JKSSB ) has released provisional answer key for the Constable (Telecommunication) posts in J&K Police, Home Department under Advt. No. 01 of 2024. Eligible candidates can download the answer key from the official website jkssb.nic.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 11, 2024. A fee of Rs 200 (in the form of a demand draft) per suggestion is applicable. The written exam was conducted on December 8, 2024.

“The objections/representations can be submitted in offline mode only, in the office of JKSSB, CPO Chowk, Panjtirthi, Jammu/JKSSB, Zamzam Building, Rambagh, Srinagar on three working days starting from 09.12.2024 to 11.12.2024, during office hours only,” reads the notification.

The Commission notified a total of 4002 Constable vacancies under Advt. No. 01 of 2024, of which 502 vacancies are for Constable (Telecommunication) posts.

Steps to download JKSSB Constable answer key 2024

Visit the official website jkssb.nic.in On the homepage, click on the Constable answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

