JKPSC recruitment 2024: Apply for 575 Lecturer posts till January 9, details here
Candidates can apply for the posts at jkpsc.nic.in till January 9, 2025.
The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Lecturer in School Education Department under Advt. No. PSC/DR/2024/07. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts on the official website jkpsc.nic.in till January 9, 2025. The correction window will open from January 10 to 12, 2025.
The recruitment exam will be conducted at Srinagar and Jammu centres. A total of 575 Lecturer vacancies have been notified. The applicants should hold a Master’s degree in the relevant subject from a recognised university. The upper age limit is 40 years as on January 1, 2024, however, the age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.
Application Fee
The applicants from general category are required to pay the fee of Rs 1200, whereas Rs 700 is applicable to reserved category candidates. PHC candidates are exempted from payment of the fee.
Steps to apply for JKPSC Lecturer posts 2024
Visit the official website jkpsc.nic.in
On the homepage, go to the “Jobs/Online Application” under Recruitment tab
Click on the Direct Recruitment tab
Register and login to apply
Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form
Take a printout for future reference
Direct link to apply for Lecturer posts 2024.
Vacancy Details
- Lecturer Arabic: 02
- Lecturer Botany: 52
- Lecturer Chemistry: 51
- Lecturer Commerce: 10
- Lecturer Dogri: 03
- Lecturer Economics: 28
- Lecturer Education: 48
- Lecturer English: 49
- Lecturer Environmental Science: 41
- Lecturer Functional English: 04
- Lecturer Geography: 06
- Lecturer Geology: 02
- Lecturer History: 14
- Lecturer Kashmiri: 03
- Lecturer Mathematics: 54
- Lecturer Persian: 04
- Lecturer Physics: 50
- Lecturer Political Science: 49
- Lecturer Psychology: 04
- Lecturer Punjabi: 01
- Lecturer Sociology: 13
- Lecturer Statistics: 01
- Lecturer Urdu: 36
- Lecturer Zoology: 50
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.