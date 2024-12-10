The Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission ( HPPSC ) has announced the results of the Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service Competitive (Mains) Examination 2024 today, December 10. Eligible candidates can download their results from the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in .

A total of 30 candidates have been declared qualified for the Personality Test (Viva-Voce). The schedule will be released later. As per the notification, 534 candidates were declared qualified in HPAS (Preliminary) Examination, of which 528 candidates admitted provisionally out of which only 480 candidates appeared in all the papers of Main Examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 26 vacancies.

Steps to download HPAS Main result 2024

Visit the official website hppsc.hp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the HPAS Main 2024 result link The result will appear on the screen Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to HPAS Main result 2024.