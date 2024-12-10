SBI Assistant Manager registration window closes soon; apply now at sbi.co.in
Candidates can apply for the posts at sbi.co.in till December 12, 2024.
The State Bank of India (SBI) will soon close the online application window for the recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers on a regular basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18. Interested candidates can fill out the application form through the official website sbi.co.in till December 12, 2024.
The recruitment drive aims to hire — 42 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil), 25 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Electrical), 101 posts of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Fire), and 1 backlog vacancy of Assistant Manager (Engineer-Civil).
Here’s the official notification.
Application Fee
The application fees and intimation Charges (Non-refundable) are Rs 750 ( Seven Hundred Fifty only) for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST /PwBD candidates.
Steps to apply for Assistant Manager posts
Visit SBI’s career page sbi.co.in/web/careers/current-openings
Click on the Specialist Cadre Officers on Regular Basis Advertisement No. CRPD/SCO/2024-25/18
Key in your login details and submit
Save the application form
Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to apply for Assistant Manager posts.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.