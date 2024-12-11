SSC JE vacancy details released at ssc.gov.in; check details here
Candidates can check the vacancy number through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the vacancy number for the Junior Engineer(Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. This recruitment drive aims to hire for 1701 vacancies.
Meanwhile, The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued notification notification regarding the Submission of option-cum-preference for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their option-cum-preference form through the official website ssc.gov.in till December 13, 2024.
“Candidates, who fail to exercise their Option-cum Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” reads the official notification.
