The All India Institute of Medical Sciences ( AIIMS ), New Delhi has released the result for the mock round of the counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible Candidates can check the result through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.

“This list is only a Mock allocation before 1st Round and not a seat allocation for 1st Round. This list includes all eligible candidates for the 1st Round of Online Seat Allocation,” reads the official notification.

How to check the mock round result

Visit the official website aiimsexams.ac.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check the result Save it for future reference

Direct link to check the mock round result.