The Madhya Pradesh High Court has released the notification regarding the recruitment of the Junior Judicial Assistant posts. The online examination will be conducted on January 20, 2025.

Here’s the exam date notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 40 JJA vacancies.

Here’s the official notification.

Candidates can download the admit card for the examination 10 days before the examination date. The examination center will be in district Bhopal, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Satna and Ujjain.

Meanwhile, The Madhya Pradesh High Court ( MPHC ) has released the admit card for the Junior Judicial Translator posts 2024 exam. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website mphc.gov.in .

The exam will be conducted on December 15 from 2.00 pm to 4.00 pm.