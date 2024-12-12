The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has started the online application process for the recruitment of the UPSC Combined Defence Services Examination (UPSC CDS) I Exam 2025. Eligible candidates can fill out their application form through the official website upsc.gov.in till December 31, 2024.

Candidates can also correct their application form from January 1, 2025, to January 7, 2025. The e-Admit Card will be issued on the last working day of the preceding week of the examination date. This recruitment drive aims to hire 457 posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates have to pay Rs. 200 as the application fee. Female/SC/ST candidates are exempted from paying the application fee.

How to fill out the UPSC CDS application form

Visit the official form upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the application link Fill the application form Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the UPSC CDS application form.