The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India ( IRDAI ) has released the admit card for the recruitment of the Assistant Manager Phase II exam 2024. Eligible candidates can download their admit card from the official website irdai.gov.in .

The shortlisted candidates have to appear for the Phase II descriptive examination scheduled for December 21, 2024. The exam will be held from 9.00 am to 12.00 pm at four centers — Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai, and New Delhi. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 49 Assistant Manager posts.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Asst Manager Phase II admit card

Visit the official website irdai.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the admit card link Key in your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Asst Manager Phase II admit card.

Selection Process

The applicants will be shortlisted on the basis of Phase I (Preliminary exam), Phase II (Descriptive Examination), and Phase III (Interview).