The Institute of Company Secretaries of India ( ICSI ) has released the admit card for the Company Secretary (CS) Executive and Professional Programme Examination for December 2024 session. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website www.icsi.edu .

The exam will be conducted from December 21 to 30, 2024. The admit cards will not be sent in Physical form.

“Kindly download the Admit Card immediately to avoid any last minute inconvenience. After taking the printout of the Admit Card, students are advised to carefully verify all the particulars mentioned therein i.e. Name, Photograph, Signature, Registration Number, Stage of Examination, Examination Centre (Name, Address, Code, etc.), Syllabus, Optional Subject, Medium & Module/Group of Examination, Dates and Timings of Examination, Details of Paper-wise Exemption granted,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notice.

Steps to download ICSI CS December admit card 2024

Visit the official website www.icsi.edu On the homepage, go to the Latest@ICSI Click on the ICSI CS December admit card 2024 link Login and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to ICSI CS December admit card 2024.