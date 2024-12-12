The Uttar Pradesh Subordinate Services Selection Committee ( UPSSSC ) has released the admit card for the X-Ray Technician Main 2024. As per the notification, the Main exam will be conducted on December 15 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon. Eligible candidates can download their admit card through the official website upsssc.gov.in.

Here’s the admit card notification.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 382 X-ray Technician posts.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website upsssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the important announcement section Click on the admit card link Key in your important details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the X-ray Technician Mains admit card.