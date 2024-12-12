Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistant Professor (Medical Education) - 2024 under Advt. No. 23/2024-25. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in from December 231, 2024, to January 29, 2025.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 329 Assistant Professor posts. The applicants should not be more than the age of 37 years as on January 1, 2026. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates. Applicants can check the vacancy details, educational qualification, and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for Asst. Professor posts 2024

Visit the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, go to the Apply Online tab Register on SSO portal and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference