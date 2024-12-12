The Railway Recruitment Board ( RRB ) will soon release the RPF JE recruitment exam admit card under CEN RPF 03/2024. Once out, eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website rrbcdg.gov.in .

The RPF JE computer-based test will be conducted from December 16 to 18, 2024. Earlier, the Commission released the exam city slip.

“…The downloading of E-Call letters will start 4 days before the exam date mentioned in the exam city and date intimation link,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download JE admit card 2024

Visit the official website rrbcdg.gov.in On the homepage, click on the JE admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference