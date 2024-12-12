The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the provisional answer key of the Combined Hindi Translators Examination 2024 Paper I ( CHTE 2024 ) today, December 12. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website ssc.gov.in . Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 14 up to 6.00 pm. A fee of Rs 100 per suggestion is applicable.

“Representations in respect of the tentative Answer Keys, if any, may be submitted online from 12.12.2024 (06:00PM) to 14.12.2024 (06:00PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question per answer challenged. Representations received after 06:00 PM on 14.12.2024 will not be entertained under any circumstances,” reads the notification.

Here’s the official notification.

The computer-based examination was conducted on December 9, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 312 vacancies.

Steps to download CHTE answer key 2024

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the CHT exam answer key 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to CHTE answer key 2024.