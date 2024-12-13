The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon end the online application process for eligible candidates for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2025. Applicants can submit their forms at exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ until December 13 at 9:50 p.m. The correction window will open from December 15 to 17, 2024.

CMAT 2025 will be conducted on January 25, 2025, for 3 hours. The test paper will consist of 100 questions of 400 marks. The exam city slip and admit card will be released on January 17 and 20, 2025, respectively.

Eligibility Criteria

The applicants must be a citizen of India. The candidate must hold a Bachelor’s Degree in any discipline. Candidates appearing for the final year of Bachelor’s Degree, whose results will be declared before the commencement of admission for the academic year 2025-26 are also eligible to apply. There is no age restriction for appearing in CMAT- 2025. More details in the notification below:

Direct link to CMAT 2025 Information Bulletin.

Application Fee

The male candidates from the unreserved category will have to pay a fee of Rs 2500, whereas Rs 1250 applies to Gen-EWS/ SC/ST/PwD /OBC-(NCL)/ Female candidates/ Third Gender candidates.

Steps to apply for CMAT 2025

Visit the official website exams.nta.ac.in/CMAT/ On the homepage, click on the CMAT 2025 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for CMAT 2025.

The Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) is a National Level Entrance Examination for admission to management programmes in the country. This Test facilitates AICTE Affiliated/ Participating Institutions to select suitable graduate candidates for admission to the Management Courses in their Institution.