The Bihar Public Service Commission ( BPSC ) has released the admit card for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Civil/Mechanical) in Public Health Engineering Dept. (PHED), Govt. of Bihar. (Advt. No. 32/2024 & 33/2024). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in or bpsc.bih.nic.in.

As per the notification, the exam will be conducted on December 18 and 19, 2024. Earlier , the exam was scheduled to be conducted from September 20 to 22 which was deferred due to unavoidable reasons.

The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 118 vacancies, of which 113 vacancies are for the post of Assistant Engineer (Civil) and 5 for Assistant Engineer (Mechanical) posts.

“Detailed information regarding the examination center code will be available on the Dashboard from December 16, 2024. Candidates will be allowed to enter the examination center only till 09:00 am. Therefore, candidates must ensure to be present at the examination center by the scheduled time of 08:00 am,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to download the admit card

Visit the official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Using your details login Click on the download admit card dashboard Download the e-admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the admit card.