The Rajasthan Public Service Commission ( RPSC ) will soon end the online application window for the Agriculture Officer 2024 posts under Advt. No.17/2023-24. Eligible candidates can register for the posts on the official website rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in till December 13, 2024.

The Commission aims to fill a total of 52 vacancies. Earlier , the Commission had notified 25 vacancies.

Direct link to revised vacancies notification.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates should be between the age of 20 years and 40 years as on January 1, 2025. Upper age limit relaxations applicable as per state government rules.

Educational Qualification: Candidates must possess (i) A degree of M.Sc . Agriculture or M.Sc . Horticulture from a University established by Law in India AND (ii) Working knowledge of Hindi written in Devanagari Script and knowledge of Rajasthan Culture.

Here’s the AO recruitment notice.

Application Fee

Candidates from General/Unreserved categories will have to pay an examination fee of Rs 600 while SC/ST/OBC/PwBD and other reserved category candidates will pay Rs 400 at the time of application.

Steps to apply for AO posts 2024

Visit the official website recruitment.rajasthan.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AO 2024 application link Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference