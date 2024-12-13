The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) will soon end the submission of option-cum-preference for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can submit their option-cum-preference form through the official website ssc.gov.in till December 13, 2024.

“Candidates, who fail to exercise their Option-cum Preference during the aforesaid period, shall not be given any further opportunity for submission of their Option-cum-Preference and such candidates shall not be considered for inclusion in the final merit list/final selection,” reads the official notification.

Here’s the official notification.

How to fill out the option-cum-preference form

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the 'CANDIDATE LOGIN' Key in the details and login Fill the form and submit it Take a print out for future reference