The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board ( UPPRPB ) has released the UP Police Constable document verification schedule 2024. As per the notification, the Physical Standard Test (PST) will be conducted from December 26 onwards at 75 districts.

The admit card will be released at uppbpb.gov.in on December 16, 2024. The board has shortlisted 1,74,316 candidates, approximately 2.5 times, for the document verification and physical standard test. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 60,244 Male and Female Civilian constable posts through a combined recruitment exam.

Here’s the official notification.

Steps to download Constable DV/PST admit card

Visit the official website uppbpb.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Constable DV/PST admit card 2024 link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference