The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the provisional answer key of the Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil) posts of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service Cadre under Advt. No. 33 of 2023-24. Candidates can download the answer key from the official website opsc.gov.in .

Applicants can submit suggestions, if any, by December 21, 2024. The exam was conducted on December 8, 2024. The recruitment drive aims to fill up a total of 63 AEE (Civil) posts. The applicants will be shortlisted based on the Preliminary exam, Main exam, and Viva-Voce Test.

Steps to download AEE Civil answer key 2024

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on the AEE Civil answer key 2024 link The answer key will appear on the screen Check and download the answer key Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to AEE Civil 2024 objection link.