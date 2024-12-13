Central Warehousing Corporation (CWC) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of 179 Management Trainees, Accountants, Superintendents, and others. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts at cewacor.nic.in from December 14, 2024, to January 12, 2025.

Candidates can check the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, pay scale and other details to be released on Dec 14, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Management Trainee (General): 40

Management Trainee (Technical): 13

Accountant: 09

Superintendent (G): 22

Junior Technical Assistant: 81

Superintendent (G)-SRD (NE): 02

Junior Technical Assistant SRD (NE): 10

Junior Technical Assistant SRD (UT of Ladakh): 02

Steps to apply for MT, Superintendent and other posts

Visit the official website cewacor.nic.in Go to the Careers@CWC tab Click on the application link available against “(2024CO25) Advertisement No CWC/1-Manpower/DR/Rectt/2024/01” Register and proceed with the application process Fill up the form, pay the fee, and submit the form Take a printout for future reference