The Uttarakhand Public Service Commission ( UKPSC ) has released the official notification for the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024. Eligible candidates can apply for the examination at psc.uk.gov.in till January 4, 2025. The application correction window will open from January 10 to 20, 2024.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 113 vacancies, of which 36 vacancies are for Nayab Tehsildar posts, 14 for Deputy Jailor, 36 for Supply Inspector, 6 for Marketing Inspector, 5 for Labour Enforcement Officer, 5 for Excise Inspector, 2 for Senior Cane Development Inspector, 6 for Cane Development Inspector, and 3 for Khandsari Inspector.

Applicants can check the educational qualification, age limit, pay scale and other details available in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Application Fee

The applicants from unreserved category/ State’s EWS/ State’s OBC category are required to pay a fee of Rs 150, whereas Rs 60 is applicable to State’s SC/ST category candidates.

Steps to apply for Lower PCS 2024

Visit the official website psc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Combined Uttarakhand Combined State Civil/Lower Subordinate Services Examination 2024 registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Lower PCS 2024.