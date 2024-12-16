The Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited (MDL) will soon end the online applications for eligible candidates for recruitment to Non-Executive posts on a permanent basis. Interested candidates can apply for the vacancies at the official website mazagondock.in till December 16, 2024.

A total of 234 vacancies have been notified. The applicants should have attained the age of 18 years and should not be more than age of 38 years (except for Master Ist Class trade and Licence to Act Engineer) as on November 1, 2024. The upper age limit is 48 years for Master Ist Class trade and Licence to Act Engineer. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

Vacancy Details

Composite Welder: 27

Chipper Grinder: 06

Electric Crane Operators: 07

Electrician: 24

Electronic Mechanic: 10

Fitter: 14

Gas Cutter: 10

Jr. Hindi Translator: 01

Jr. Draughtsman(Mechanical): 10

Jr. Draughtsman(Electrical/Electronics): 03

Jr. Quality Control Inspector(Mechanical): 07

Jr. Quality Control Inspector(Electrical/Electronics): 03

Millwright Mechanic: 06

Machinist: 08

Jr. Planner Estimator(Mechanical): 05

Jr. Planner Estimator(Electrical/Electronics): 01

Rigger: 15

Store Keeper/Store Staff: 08

Structural Fabricator: 25

Utility Hand (Skilled): 06

Wood Work Technician ( Carpenter): 05

Fire Fighters: 12

Utility Hand (Semi-Skilled): 18

Master Ist Class: 02

License To Act Engineer: 01

Application Fee

Candidate belonging to General/ OBC/EWS category are required to pay the application fees of Rs 354, whereas applicants belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD (Persons With Disability) and Ex-servicemen are exempted from such payment of processing fee.

Steps to apply for Non-Executive posts 2024

Visit the official website mazagondock.in On the homepage, go to the Careers—Career Non Executive Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to apply for Non-Executive posts 2024.

Selection Process

The candidates will be called for “Written Test” based on the information provided by them in the Online application form. The Detailed scrutiny of documents of the shortlisted candidates will be done at the time of Trade/skill Test.