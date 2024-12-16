The Union Public Service Commission ( UPSC ) has started the Detailed Application Form (DAF) for the Civil Services exam 2024. Eligible candidates can fill out their DAF form through the official website upsc.gov.in or upsconline.nic.in till December 19, 2024.

The CSE Mains 2024 was conducted from September 20 to 29, 2024. The shortlisted applicants have to appear for the interview round. The number of vacancies to be filled through the Civil Services exam 2024 is approximately 1056.

“Dates of Personality Tests (Interviews) of these candidates will be notified in due course, which will be held in the Office of the Union Public Service Commission at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. The Personality Tests (Interviews) Schedule will be made available accordingly. The eSummon Letters of Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates will be made available in due course, which may be downloaded from the Commission’s Website https://www.upsc.gov.in & https://www.upsconline.in,” reads the notification.

How to fill out the UPSE CSE DAF form

Visit the official website upsc.gov.in On the homepage, go to the what’s new section Click on the DAF link Key in your details and submit the form Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to fill the UPSE CSE DAF form.