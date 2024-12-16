The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board ( MPESB ) has released the final result Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag Combined Recruitment Test- 2023. Eligible candidates can check their final results through the official website esb.mp.gov.in.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 2112 vacancies, including 1772 Forest Guards (Van Rakshak), 140 Field Guards (Kshetra Rakshak) and 200 Jail Praharis.

How to download the Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag result

Visit the official website esb.mp.gov.in On the homepage, click on the ‘Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag Combined Recruitment Test- 2023 Final Result’ Key in your required details Check your result Download the result and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the Van Vibhag and Jail Vibhag result.