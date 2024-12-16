SSC GD final result released at ssc.gov.in; here’s direct link
Candidates can check their SSC GD final result through the official website ssc.gov.in.
The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final result for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their SSC GD final result through the official website ssc.gov.in.
As per the official notification, a total of 4891 female candidates and 39375 male candidates have been selected by the commission for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.
Vacancy Details
This recruitment drive aims to hire for 46617 posts.
- Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654
- Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145
- Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541
- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819
- Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017
- Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248
- Special Security Force (SSF): 35
- Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22
How to check the SSC GD final result
- Visit the official website ssc.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the result link
- Check the result
- Download the official result
- Take a print out for future reference
Direct link to download the SSC GD final result.
Selection Process
The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.