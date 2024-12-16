The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the final result for the recruitment of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in the Assam Rifles Examination, 2024. Eligible candidates can check their SSC GD final result through the official website ssc.gov.in.

As per the official notification, a total of 4891 female candidates and 39375 male candidates have been selected by the commission for the posts of Constable (GD) in Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), SSF, and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2024.

Vacancy Details

This recruitment drive aims to hire for 46617 posts.

Border Security Force (BSF): 15,654

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 7,145

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 11,541

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 819

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 3,017

Assam Rifles (AR): 1,248

Special Security Force (SSF): 35

Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB): 22

Selection Process

The recruitment process involves four stages: Computer-Based Testing (CBT), Physical Tests (PET/PMT), Document Verification, and Medical Examination.