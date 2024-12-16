The BAR Council of India ( BCI ) has released the admit card for the All India BAR Exam 19 ( AIBE 19 ). Eligible candidates can download the admit card through the official website allindiabarexamination.com .

The AIBE exam will be conducted on December 22, 2024. AIBE is a mandatory exam for law graduates who want to practice law in India. The passing percentage for Gen/OBC category candidates is 45 percent and 40 percent for SC/ST and disabled candidates.

Here’s the revised exam schedule.

How to download the AIBE admit card

Visit the official website allindiabarexamination.com On the homepage, click on the admit card link Key in your details Download the admit card Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to download the AIBE admit card.