The Uttarakhand Subordinate Service Selection Commission ( UKSSSC ) has released the driving test admit card for the Vehicle Driver (Group C) post under Advt No 56/ UKSSSC/ 2024. Eligible candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website sssc.uk.gov.in .

The driving test will be conducted from December 18 at Institute of Driving and Traffic Research (I.D.T.R) Jhajra, Chakrata road Dehradun. More details in the notification below:

Here’s the official notification.

The Commission aims to fill up a total of 34 posts.

Steps to download Vehicle Driver Driving Test admit card

Visit the official website sssc.uk.gov.in On the homepage, click on the Vehicle Driver driving test admit card link Key in your login details and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Direct link to Vehicle Driver driving test admit card 2024.