The Staff Selection Commission ( SSC ) has released the marks of the candidates who appeared for the Combined Graduate Level Exam 2024 Tier I exam. Eligible candidates can check their marks through the official website ssc.gov.in till December 31, 2024.

The SSC CGL Tier I exam result was released on December 5, 2024. Over 1.65 lakh candidates have candidates have been shortlisted in Tier-I for appearing in Tier-II (Paper-I). The Tier-II of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2024 is tentatively scheduled from January 18, 2025, to January 20, 2025.

How to check the SSC CGL Tier I marks

Visit the official website ssc.gov.in Login using your registered ID and password Check your marks Download the scorecard Save it and take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the SSC CGL Tier I scorecard.