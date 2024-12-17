CG Police Constable PET/PST phase 1 revised schedule; check details here
The Chhattisgarh Police Department has released the PET/PST phase I exam schedule for the recruitment of the post of Constable (GD/Trade/Driver). Eligible candidates can check the exam schedule through the official website cgpolice.gov.in.
The PET/PST exam will commence from December 25, 2024 and end on January 10, 2025.
How to check the CG Police Constable PET/PST schedule
- Visit the official website cgpolice.gov.in
- On the homepage, go to the notice board tab
- Click on the exam schedule link
- Check the exam date and exam center
- Save it and take a print out for future reference
Direct link to check the CG Police Constable PET/PST schedule.
Selection Process
Candidates will be shortlisted for the role on the basis of their performance in the Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Measurement Test (PMT), a Main Written Examination and a Document Verification followed by a Medical Examination.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.