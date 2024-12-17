The New India Assurance Company Limited ( NIACL ) has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the recruitment of Assistants. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at newindia.co.in till January 1, 2024.

Tier I (Preliminary) online examination will be conducted on January 27, 2025 and the Tier II (Main) online examination will be held on March 2, 2025. The call letters will be released seven days prior to the date of each examination.

The recruitment drive aims to fill 500 Assistant posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: 21 to 30 years as on December 1, 2024. The upper age limit is relaxed for reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. The candidate should have passed in English as one of the subjects in SSC / HSC / Intermediate / Graduation level. Candidate should possess a certificate in proof of passing the qualifying examination as on December 1, 2024.

Application Fee

The applicants from SC/ ST/ PwBD/ EXS category will have to pay a fee of Rs 100, whereas Rs 850 is applicable to all other category candidates.

Steps to apply for Assistant posts 2024

Visit the official website newindia.co.in On the homepage, go to Recruitment—ASSISTANT RECRUITMENT EXERCISE - 2024 Click on the registration link Register and proceed with the application process Fill the form, pay the fee and submit the form Take a printout for future reference

