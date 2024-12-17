The Government of Karnataka has released the provisional results and final answer key of the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (KSET) 2024. Eligible candidates can check the provisional result and the final answer key through the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in.

Candidates can submit the objections through the link provided on the Authority's website by 12.30 PM on December 19, 2024.

Here’s the official notification.

How to check the KSET 2024 provisional result

Visit the official website cetonline.karnataka.gov.in On the homepage, click on the result link Check the KSET 2024 provisional result Download the result and save it Take a print out for future reference

Direct link to check the KSET 2024 provisional result.

Direct link to check the KSET 2024 provisional score list.

Direct link to check the KSET 2024 objection window link.