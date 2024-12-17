AIIMS INI CET January 2025: Round 1 choice filling date extended, check details here
Candidates can fill in the choices for round 1 of the counselling through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in.
The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi has extended the choice-filling process for the round 1 counselling process for admission to PG courses of INIs (MD/MS/DM(6yrs.)/MCH(6yrs.)/MDS) INI-CET for January 2025 session. Eligible candidates can fill out the registration form for round 1 registration through the official website aiimsexams.ac.in until December 08, 2024, by 5.00 pm.
The result of the announcement of seat allocation of the 1st Round will be released on December 19, 2024.
Here’s the official notification.
|Event
|Date and Time
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for MockRound
|From: 05.12.2024 (Thursday)to 07.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Saturday)
|Announcement of Seat allocation of Mock of 1st Round
|10.12.2024 (Tuesday)
|Exercising of Choices (Institute and subject/speciality) for First Round
|10.12.2024 (Tuesday)to 13.12.2024 up to 05:00 PM (Friday)
|Announcement of seat allocation of 1st Round
|19.12.2024
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|20.12.2024, 11.00 am (Friday) to24.12.2024 up to 05.00 pm (Tuesday)
|Announcement of seat allocation of 2nd Round
|03.01.2025 (Friday)
|Online Acceptance of allocated seat
|04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)
|Reporting & Submission of Documents/Security Deposit
|04.01.2025, 11.00 am (Saturday) to 09.01.2025 up to 05.00 pm (Thursday)
How to fill out the counselling form
As per the official notification, the link for the portal will be activated only for eligible candidates on “MyPage” accessible by logging in using the credentials that have been used for filling completion of the application form and other processes related to INI-CET for admission to PG courses for January 2025 session in www.aiimsexams.ac.in.
For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.